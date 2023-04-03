Cook (shoulder) is making 'excellent' progress in his recovery from a shoulder procedure undergone back in February, a recent in-person checkup confirms, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Cook hopes the procedure will strengthen his shoulder, which has plagued him with recurring injuries dating back to 2019. The 27-year-old running back started all 17 regular-season games for Minnesota in 2022 while protecting the shoulder, and though his recovery from surgery could impact his availability for the start of OTAs, it would be a positive development if his long-term durability sees a boost. The Vikings have reportedly received inquiries about trading Cook, which could make sense considered his upcoming $8 million salary cap hit for the 2023 season.