Coach Mike Zimmer said Sunday that Cook (groin) will receive an MRI on Monday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Cook appeared to suffer a groin strain in the third quarter of Sunday's 27-26 loss to the Seahawks. Prior to being forced out, the 25-year-old had 17 carries for 65 yards and a score, in addition to five catches for 24 yards. He briefly returned to the field, per Tomasson, before deciding that he wasn't able to play through the issue. The Vikings stand to receive more information on the severity of Cook's injury Monday, and if he's forced to miss any time the team has a more than capable backup on hand in the form of Alexander Mattison, who scampered for 112 yards on 20 carries himself Sunday.