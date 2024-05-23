Cook said Thursday he hopes to compete in training camp this offseason with a new team, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Cook said he wants to participate fully in training camp this offseason to "get my legs back under me and feel like myself again." The veteran is coming off the worst season of his career by a good margin, but says if given a chance to compete, he believes he'll be able to impress new coaches and teammates. Cook averaged just 3.2 yards per carry across 15 games with the Jets last year, and he made a minimal impact after linking up with Baltimore in the postseason.