Bailey made both field-goal attempts and two extra points in Sunday's 20-7 win over the Lions.

Bailey connected on tries from 27 and 50 yards, extending his streak to 10 straight field goals, although he missed a pair of extra points during that stretch. Overall, the 31-year-old has been superb this year, converting 18 of 20 attempts (90 percent), and he'll look to keep it rolling on the road in Week 15 against the Chargers.