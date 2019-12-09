Vikings' Dan Bailey: Drills four kicks
Bailey made both field-goal attempts and two extra points in Sunday's 20-7 win over the Lions.
Bailey connected on tries from 27 and 50 yards, extending his streak to 10 straight field goals, although he missed a pair of extra points during that stretch. Overall, the 31-year-old has been superb this year, converting 18 of 20 attempts (90 percent), and he'll look to keep it rolling on the road in Week 15 against the Chargers.
