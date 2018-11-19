Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Posts 12 tackles in loss
Kendricks logged 12 tackles (all solo) during Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Bears.
Kendricks recorded his highest-single game tackle total of the season during Sunday's loss, and especially excelled in run blocking situations. The linebacker more than made up for his occasionally errors in pass coverage, and will continue to see usage as a three-down piece of Minnesota's defense. Kendricks will look to log another impressive performance against the Packers in Week 12.
More News
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Four tackles in season opener•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Signs extension•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Leads team in tackles•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Returns interception for TD•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Posts nine stops Sunday•
-
Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Ten tackles in Sunday's win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...