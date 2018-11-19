Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Posts 12 tackles in loss

Kendricks logged 12 tackles (all solo) during Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Bears.

Kendricks recorded his highest-single game tackle total of the season during Sunday's loss, and especially excelled in run blocking situations. The linebacker more than made up for his occasionally errors in pass coverage, and will continue to see usage as a three-down piece of Minnesota's defense. Kendricks will look to log another impressive performance against the Packers in Week 12.

