Play

Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Records 10 tackles

Kendricks piled up 10 tackles (four solo) in Monday's loss to the Seahawks.

Kendricks reached double-digit tackles for the fourth time this year. The middle linebacker is currently on pace for 128 tackles, comfortably the highest total on the Vikings' defense, and has proven to be a fairly consistent performer week in and week out. He will look to keep it rolling against the Lions in Week 14.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories