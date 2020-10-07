Kendricks (foot) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
Kendricks has played every snap through four games, so it's unclear when he picked up the foot injury. It's concerning nonetheless, as Kendricks is sharp in coverage and leads the Vikings with 45 tackles -- two for a loss -- this year. If he's unable to play Sunday versus the Seahawks, expect either Todd Davis or Ryan Connelly to fill in.
