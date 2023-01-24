Joseph converted 26 of his 33 field-goal attempts and went 40-for-46 on point-after tries over 17 games in the 2022 regular season.

Joseph got off to a rough start during his second season with Minnesota, going 9-for-14 on field-goal tries over the first seven games. He did finish strong by not missing a single field-goal attempt in all but one of the final 11 games, including the wild-card loss to the Giants. However, Joseph particularly struggled from long range this season, as he knocked through four of his 10 field-goal attempts of 50 yards or more. He thus finished with both the most missed field goals and extra points of his career, so it's unclear if he'll be re-signed before becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason.