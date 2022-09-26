Joseph missed both of his field-goal attempts while going 4-for-4 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 28-24 victory over the Lions.

Joseph attempted two field goals from 56 yards in the contest, missing both of them. The 28-year-old has now gone 3-for-5 on field goals this season and 1-for-3 from 50 yards and longer. Joseph has yet to try a field goal from 30 to 49 yards this year, something that could change in Week 4 versus New Orleans.