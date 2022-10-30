site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Jacob Hollister: Elevated to active roster again
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Minnesota elevated Hollister from its practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Tyler Forness of USA Today reports.
Hollister was elevated to the active roster for Week 6 and played exclusively on special teams. The veteran tight end figures to garner a similar role Sunday.
