Jefferson is not present for the start of OTAs on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jefferson is amid contract negotiations with Minnesota, so it won't be surprising if he doesn't show up for voluntary workouts with the team. The Vikings' mandatory minicamp won't begin until June 4, at which point Jefferson will incur fines if he isn't in attendance. The star wideout currently is heading into the final year of his rookie contract with a fifth-year option that will pay him $19.7 million. In just 10 games last season, Jefferson still managed to surpass 1,000 receiving yards, his fourth straight such campaign to begin his NFL career. His value to Minnesota's offense and his help in the development of rookie first-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy, are impossible to overstate, so the team has every incentive to agree to a new long-term extension with haste.