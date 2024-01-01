Jefferson finished with five receptions on 10 targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Packers.

The Vikings started Jaren Hall at quarterback against the Packers in a desperate attempt to save the team's fleeting playoff hopes. The move backfired after the rookie turned the ball over twice before halftime, prompting a switch back to Nick Mullens in the second half. Jefferson's pedestrian fantasy line was the result of the Vikings' debacle at the QB position following Kirk Cousins' (Achilles) season-ending injury. The star wideout did see 10 targets for the third week in a row while pacing his club in receptions and yards, but the only touchdown produced from either quarterback went to tight end Johnny Mundt. After the game head coach Kevin O'Connell did not comment on who his starting quarterback would be next week, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. While neither of Sunday's options are ideal when it comes to maximizing Jefferson's immense talent, it is worth noting that Mullens was the starter in the Week 16 loss to Detroit when the wideout went off for 141 yards and a touchdown. The Vikings will be facing those very same Lions in Week 18 to close out the 2023 regular season.