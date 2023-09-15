Cousins completed 31 of 44 passes for 364 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Vikings' 34-28 loss to the Vikings on Thursday night. He also lost a fumble.

As was the case in a Week 1 upset loss to the Buccaneers four days earlier, Cousins put together an elite fantasy performance in defeat that was only marred by a lost fumble on a sack early in the third quarter that led to an Eagles touchdown. The veteran once again unsurprisingly displayed his greatest chemistry with Justin Jefferson, with whom he connected on 11 occasions for 159 yards. However, Cousins' quartet of scoring tosses went elsewhere, hitting T.J. Hockenson for a pair of five-yard touchdowns and adding 62- and 10-yard connections with rookie Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn, respectively. Cousins has already put up over 600 pass attempts in a season on three separate occasions during his long career, and with 88 through two games in the new campaign, he's well on his way to surpassing the mark yet again. Cousins will look to continue his strong start to the season in a Week 3 home matchup against Justin Herbert and the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 24.