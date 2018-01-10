Vikings' Kyle Rudolph: Full practice Wednesday

Rudolph (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday.

After spraining his ankle Week 14 at Carolina, Rudolph was treated with kid gloves in both practices and games, presumably with the postseason in mind. The limitations were felt during the fantasy postseason, as he recorded four catches (on six targets) for 26 yards and one touchdown over the final three games of the regular season. After a bye week to kick off the postseason, Rudolph appears to be back to full speed as the Vikings begin their playoff run in earnest Sunday against the Saints.