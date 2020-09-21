Rudolph did not have a reception and had just one target in Sunday's loss at Indianapolis.

Rudolph (39 snaps) and Irv Smith (34 snaps) played about an equal amount for a second consecutive week though Smith had four targets. Still, it's hard to read too much into a game where Kirk Cousins struggled (15.9 NFL passer rating) and completed just 11 passes (11 of 26 for 113 yards). Rudolph did start slow last season (one target in four of the first five games) before rebounding, so there's some reason for optimism.