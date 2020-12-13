Rudolph (foot), who is listed as doubtful, is not expected to play Sunday against Tampa Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rudolph was unable to practice all week due to the foot injury, so it appears his immediate outlook hasn't improved halfway through the weekend. However, Irv Smith (back) is expected to return from a two-game absence and should operate as Minnesota's No. 1 tight end, though he could still be somewhat limited. Tyler Conklin is the only other tight end on the active roster for the Vikings.