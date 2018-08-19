Vikings' Latavius Murray: Struggles in Saturday's preseason game
Murray had six carries for 12 yards and fumbled twice (losing one) in Saturday's preseason loss to Jacksonville.
After an explosive performance in the first preseaon game (four carries for 48 yards), Murray struggled Saturday against a better defense. His fumbles likely are not a worry since he's never had a history of turnovers. His playing time early in the season will likely depend on whether the Vikings want to ease Dalvin Cook back into action after returning from an ACL injury.
