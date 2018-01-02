Vikings' Sam Bradford: Practicing Tuesday
Bradford (knee) was on the field Tuesday for the Vikings in their first practice of the postseason, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I just want to see where [Bradford is] at," Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Monday. "How he's moving, things like that. I hear he's moving good. I hear he's throwing the ball good. But that's all I do is hear. We'll just go about it and see how it goes."
Bradford's return to practice for the first time in over two months initiates a three-week window through which the Vikings will be able to evaluate the quarterback for a return from injured reserve. The 30-year-old hadn't played since Oct. 9 before he was moved to IR after requiring surgery Nov. 7 on his left knee, allowing Case Keenum to direct the offense for the remainder of the regular season. With Teddy Bridgewater having also returned from IR, it looks like Bradford will be more than an insurance option at quarterback during the postseason if he's in fact activated at some point in the next three weeks.
More News
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Expected to practice next week•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Officially hits IR•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Expected to land on IR•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Has surgery on knee•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Seeking second opinion on knee•
-
Vikings' Sam Bradford: Making progress, but return date unknown•
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...