Vikings' Sam Bradford: Practicing Tuesday

Bradford (knee) was on the field Tuesday for the Vikings in their first practice of the postseason, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I just want to see where [Bradford is] at," Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Monday. "How he's moving, things like that. I hear he's moving good. I hear he's throwing the ball good. But that's all I do is hear. We'll just go about it and see how it goes."

Bradford's return to practice for the first time in over two months initiates a three-week window through which the Vikings will be able to evaluate the quarterback for a return from injured reserve. The 30-year-old hadn't played since Oct. 9 before he was moved to IR after requiring surgery Nov. 7 on his left knee, allowing Case Keenum to direct the offense for the remainder of the regular season. With Teddy Bridgewater having also returned from IR, it looks like Bradford will be more than an insurance option at quarterback during the postseason if he's in fact activated at some point in the next three weeks.