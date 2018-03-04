Vikings' Sam Bradford: Still has long-term knee concern
Bradford was able to ski last week, but Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer suggested the quarterback's left knee is still considered degenerative, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Bradford's ability to serve as the Vikings' backup quarterback during the playoffs doesn't seem to lessen the long-term concern regarding a left knee that required ACL repair surgery in both 2013 and 2014. While he did bounce back with a solid campaign in 2015 and the best year of his career in 2016, the 30-year-old quarterback aggravated his knee last season, eventually having arthroscopic surgery in early November. Now set to hit free agency, Bradford likely will field offers for a starting job, but his medical history will make it tough to land a contract with significant guaranteed money beyond 2018. The Vikings probably prefer to sign Kirk Cousins or Case Keenum, leaving Bradford to seek employment with one of the other QB-needy teams in the league. The Cardinals, Jets, Bills, Broncos and Browns come to mind as potential suitors.
