Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Saves Vikings from elimination
Diggs caught six of 10 targets for 137 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 29-24 NFC divisional-round victory over the Saints.
Even though the Vikings offense got off to a hot start and ultimately scored the first 17 points of the game, Diggs didn't contribute much early on and had just two receptions for 28 yards at halftime. However, the Maryland product came up clutch on several occasions in the second half, and no reception was bigger than his last. With Minnesota down by one point and just 10 seconds remaining in regulation, Diggs hauled in a long bomb at the New Orleans' 30-yard line and, thanks to whiffed tackle by Saints safety Marcus Williams, was able to scamper his way to the house for the game-winning touchdown. The Vikings will now advance to next weekend's NFC championship game against an Eagles team that allowed just 6.5 yards per pass attempt during the regular season, which was the third-lowest mark in the league.
More News
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Touchdown catch in regular-season finale•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Tallies seventh TD of season•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Finds paydirt in Week 15•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Six catches in Week 14 loss•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Just two receptions in win•
-
Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Salvages day with late 37-yard reception•
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...