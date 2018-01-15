Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Saves Vikings from elimination

Diggs caught six of 10 targets for 137 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 29-24 NFC divisional-round victory over the Saints.

Even though the Vikings offense got off to a hot start and ultimately scored the first 17 points of the game, Diggs didn't contribute much early on and had just two receptions for 28 yards at halftime. However, the Maryland product came up clutch on several occasions in the second half, and no reception was bigger than his last. With Minnesota down by one point and just 10 seconds remaining in regulation, Diggs hauled in a long bomb at the New Orleans' 30-yard line and, thanks to whiffed tackle by Saints safety Marcus Williams, was able to scamper his way to the house for the game-winning touchdown. The Vikings will now advance to next weekend's NFC championship game against an Eagles team that allowed just 6.5 yards per pass attempt during the regular season, which was the third-lowest mark in the league.