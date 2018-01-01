Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Touchdown catch in regular season finale

Diggs had six receptions for 65 yards on six targets, including a 15-yard touchdown, in Sunday's win over Chicago.

Diggs finished the regular season on a roll with touchdowns in each of his last three games. He finishes the regular season with 64 receptions for 849 yards and eight touchdowns. He had fewer receptions and yards then last season, but more touchdowns (three in 2016). He'll try to keep his touchdown streak going in the playoffs after a bye week.