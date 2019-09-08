Vikings' Stefon Diggs: Trending toward playing

Diggs (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, is expected to play, a source tells Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Though head coach Mike Zimmer was non-committal regarding the wideout's status following Friday's practice, the limited work Diggs put in during the Vikings' final two sessions looks like it will be enough for him to earn clearance for Week 1. Fortunately for fantasy managers, Diggs and the Vikings will play as part of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EST slate, affording an opportunity to pivot to other options if the receiver ends up being ruled inactive.