Hockenson caught 13 of 16 targets for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 27-24 win over the Giants.

The 13 grabs were a career high for the tight end, while his 100-yard performance was his first as a Viking and the third of his career. Hockenson had just a 13-143-0 line on 23 targets over his prior three games combined and won't get to face the Giants' defense every week, but he could still be productive in Week 17 against the Packers.