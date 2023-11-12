Hockenson recorded 11 receptions on 15 targets for 134 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Saints.

Hockenson was Joshua Dobbs' favorite target, and he commanded double-digit opportunities for the third time in four games. Typically utilized near the line of scrimmage, this game stood out for Hockenson due to his work down the field, as he tallied three receptions of more than 20 yards -- highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown just before halftime. While it was an excellent performance, he is likely to have more target competition soon with Justin Jefferson (hamstring) nearing a return from injured reserve.