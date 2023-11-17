Hockenson (ribs) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest in Denver.

For a second straight week, Hockenson had a cap on his practice reps due to the injured ribs that he sustained back in a Week 9 win in Atlanta. The issue didn't stop him from playing this past Sunday against the Saints, when he put up 11 catches (on 15 targets) for 134 yards and one touchdown on a season-low 68 percent snap share. Now that he's in the clear to continue suiting up for game days, Hockenson may be welcoming back Justin Jefferson (hamstring) this weekend. If that doesn't come to pass, though, Hockenson and rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison will remain the top pass-catching options for quarterback Joshua Dobbs.