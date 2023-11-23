Hockenson (ribs) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Hockenson has been tending to a rib injury since the Vikings' Week 9 win in Atlanta, but he's still been able to play the last two games on his way to 15 catches (on 22 targets) for 189 yards and one touchdown. During that same span, there's been the looming decision whether or not to activate Justin Jefferson (hamstring) from injured reserve, but the star wideout continues to be listed as limited. Even if Hockenson is rejoined by Jefferson on Monday against the Bears, the tight end should remain one of quarterback Joshua Dobbs' top options in the passing game.