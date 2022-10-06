Smith (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Vikings' injury report Wednesday.
Smith was listed questionable before suiting up for Minnesota's Week 3 contest against New Orleans, recording one sack while playing 39 percent of the team's defensive snaps. The 30-year-old tallied eight tackles, including two sacks, while playing at least 72 percent of defensive snaps over the first three weeks of the season, so his status will be worth monitoring heading into Sunday's game against Chicago.
