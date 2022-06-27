Smith (back/undisclosed) is healthy heading into training camp and looking to make a major impact for Minnesota in 2022, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports.

Smith missed nearly the entire 2021 campaign due to a back injury and had a four-year deal with the Ravens fall through this offseason due to an issue with his physical. The former All-Pro linebacker was also sidelined during parts of the Vikings' OTA practices for precautionary reasons after sustaining a minor undisclosed injury. Regardless, Smith is healthy now and looking to reclaim his spot as one of the league's top pass rushers during the 2022 season.