Week 2 Fantasy Football DFS: Top values, contrarian lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings

Every week in this space I'll give you my top values at each position, favorite players projected to be rostered in fewer then 5% of tournament lineups, and contrarian lineups for both FanDuel and DraftKings.

Some weeks it's difficult to navigate avoiding the chalk. This week it starts with a simple mandate: avoid the Chiefs and Raiders. At every offensive position this week the highest projected owned player on both sites is a Chief or a Raider. At most positions there's one of each in the top five. Part of the reason for that is the performance the Chiefs put on against Jacksonville. A bigger part is that the Raiders game happened on Monday night, ater Week 2 prices were released. You can bet Josh Jacobs, Tyrell Williams and Darren Waller wouldn't be this cheap if they'd played on Sunday.

As a reminder, you don't have to worry about avoiding chalk in head-to-heads or 50-50s. This is just a tournament concern. Also, you don't have to avoid all of the chalk. Just enough to differentiate yourself.

*All ownership projections courtesy of UFCollective.

Week 2 Preview DFS Picks

Top Week 2 Plays Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 2 Prices FanDuel $8,200 DraftKings $6,700 Jackson's price skyrocketed on both sites after Week 1, but he's still my preferred cash game play on both sites. The Cardinals defense didn't look any better than I thought they would in Week 1 and Jackson possesses a very high floor and ceiling. Expect him to run just a little more in Week 2. Saquon Barkley RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 2 Prices FanDuel $9,200 DraftKings $9,200 Barkley is another holdover from Week 1. His matchup against Buffalo isn't great, but the way he's used in both aspects of the game means that doesn't really matter. Expect a huge target share without Sterling Shepard and at least one touchdown. Keenan Allen WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Week 2 Prices FanDuel $7,700 DraftKings $7,600 The Chargers lost Hunter Henry in Week 1, and it sounds like Mike Williams will be limited at best. That adds up to a big number for Keenan Allen against a defense that just allowed 8-113-1 to Larry Fitzgerald. There are four receivers on this slate who I project for double-digit-digit targets, but Allen is the only one below $8,000 on FanDuel. Evan Engram TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 2 Prices FanDuel $6,400 DraftKings $5,200 It doesn't feel great suggesting two Giants in cash games but Engram and Barkley might account for 60% of the team's passes. Engram saw 14 targets last week with Shepard on the field and could reach double digits again this week. The discount you get on him versus Travis Kelce allows you to play two stud running backs, Jackson and Allen.

Top Contrarian Plays Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 2 Projected Ownership FanDuel 0.58% DraftKings 0.55% After one bad performance, Trubisky's price dropped into the "definitively bad" quarterback range this week for a matchup against the Broncos defense. Last we saw this defense it was getting torched by Derek Carr, Tyrell Williams and Darren Waller. I still believe there's big weekly upside for Trubisky, and I'm taking a shot on it hitting when public perception is at it's lowest. Adrian Peterson RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Week 2 Projected Ownership FanDuel 1.96% DraftKings 2.19% This one is a little bit weird. Peterson should receive 15 to 20 touches in this game. He has fresh legs and will be fully motivated after being a healthy scratch in Week 1. This Cowboys defense gave up more than 10 yards per carry last week and Peterson's price was slashed because of his Week 1 status. I don't mind using him cash games, but I love him in tournaments. Larry Fitzgerald WR ARI Arizona • #11

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Week 2 Projected Ownership FanDuel 3.65% DraftKings 3.82% I mentioned Fitzgerald's Week 1 performance above, but his usage was really what caught my eye. The Cardinals targeted him down the field more and that resulted in 14.1 yards per reception. This is a much more difficult matchup in Week 2, but the Ravens are banged up at cornerback. At the very least you should get some garbage time opportunities in the second half. Delanie Walker TE TEN Tennessee • #82

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. Week 2 Projected Ownership FanDuel 3.17% DraftKings 3.69% It's weird that a former top-10 tight end could return in Week 1 with a pair of touchdowns, and there is this little interest in playing him in Week 2. Walker looks to once again be the security blanket for Marcus Mariota, especially in the red zone. He's the pivot off of Waller.

FanDuel Contrarian Lineup

QB Mitchell Trubisky $6,800

RB Adrian Peterson $4,800

RB Saquon Barkley $9,200

WR Larry Fitzgerald $5,500

WR Allen Robinson $7,200

WR Keenan Allen $7,700

TE Delanie Walker $5,900

FLEX Dalvin Cook $7,900

DST New England Patriots $4,900

DraftKings Contrarian Lineup

QB Mitchell Trubisky $5,500

RB Adrian Peterson $3,400

RB Alvin Kamara $8,200

WR Larry Fitzgerald $4,600

WR Allen Robinson $6,100

WR DeAndre Hopkins $8,100

TE Delanie Walker $3,500

FLEX JuJu Smith-Schuster $7,500

DST Houston Texans $2,800