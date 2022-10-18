The San Diego Padres have pulled off not one, but two upsets in the 2022 MLB playoffs thus far, knocking off a pair of 100-win teams in the New York Mets (101) and Los Angeles Dodgers (111). The Philadelphia Phillies have been surprising as well, as they defeated the National League Central champion St. Louis Cardinals and reigning world champion Atlanta Braves, who posted 101 victories. The two lowest seeds in the senior circuit now collide as the Padres host the Phillies in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series on Tuesday. Philadelphia took the season series 4-3, winning three of four contests in San Diego.

First pitch at Petco Park is set for 8:03 p.m. ET. San Diego is a -130 money-line favorite (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Phillies odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The Phillies are +110 underdogs, while the over/under for total runs scored is 6.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it enters the league championship round on a 20-13 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks, returning more than $400. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season.

Padres vs. Phillies money line: San Diego -130, Philadelphia +110

Padres vs. Phillies over/under: 6.5 runs

Padres vs. Phillies run line: San Diego -1.5 (+175)

SD: The Padres were outscored 18-10 in four home meetings with Philadelphia this year

PHI: The Phillies are 42-19 in their last 61 contests at San Diego

Why you should back the Padres

San Diego received some strong pitching performances against Philadelphia this year, as all three of its wins in the season series were of the shutout variety. Right-hander Yu Darvish, who will start Game 1 of the NLCS, notched one of those victories after scattering six hits over seven innings and is 2-1 with a 2.23 ERA in seven career starts versus the Phillies. The 36-year-old native of Japan has won both of his turns this postseason but will be pitching for the first time at home, where his ERA (2.60) was nearly a run lower than his mark on the road (3.50) during the regular season.

The Padres have gotten a surprising amount of production from the bottom-third of their lineup in the playoffs thus far. Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham and Austin Nola occupied those spots in five of San Diego's seven contests and combined to go 19-for-58 with 11 walks, three homers, nine RBI and 14 runs scored. Grisham and Nola both are 8-for-21, with the former belting all three shots and driving in five runs.

Why you should back the Phillies

Every player in Philadelphia's starting lineup has contributed offensively this postseason, as all nine have registered at least two RBI over six games. Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper leads the charge with three homers and six RBI while Nick Castellanos, who struggled in his first year with the Phillies (13 homers, 62 RBI), has plated five runs. Kyle Schwarber, who led the senior circuit with 46 blasts during the regular season, has yet to get on track in the playoffs, but Brandon Marsh and Rhys Hoskins -- who is 6-for-16 lifetime against Darvish -- have hit key home runs while J.T. Realmuto added an inside-the-parker.

Zack Wheeler is expected to make his third start of the postseason for Philadelphia. The 32-year-old right-hander tossed 6 ⅓ stellar innings in the Wild Card Series opener at St. Louis and cruised through the first five frames in Game 2 of the Division Series at Atlanta before running into trouble in the sixth. Wheeler is 3-1 with a 2.06 ERA in seven career outings against San Diego and scattered four hits over seven scoreless innings of a victory in his only turn versus the club this year.

