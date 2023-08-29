The National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers aim for their 10th consecutive victory when they visit the division-rival Chicago Cubs for the middle contest of their three-game series on Tuesday (8:05 p.m. ET) at Wrigley Field. Milwaukee (74-57) extended its lead over Chicago to five games with a 6-2 triumph in Monday's series opener. The loss was just the third in 10 contests for the Cubs (69-62), who currently sit in the second NL wild-card spot. The Brewers lead the season series 4-3.

On Tuesday, Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.65 ERA) makes the start against Chicago's Justin Steele (14-3, 2.80). The Cubs are -133 favorites (risk $133 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds. The over/under for total runs is 7, and the game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule for Tuesday. Elsewhere, two wild-card contenders square off when the Reds (+138) visit the Giants, while the NL West-leading Dodgers (-185) host the rival Diamondbacks, who occupy the final wild-card spot.

After simulating every game on Tuesday 10,000 times, the model is picking the Houston Astros (+103) to defeat the Boston Red Sox. Houston dropped the final two contests of its four-game home set against Boston last week, getting trounced 17-1 in the finale but cruised past the Red Sox 13-5 in Monday's series opener for its third straight victory. Jose Altuve led the Astros' 18-hit attack by hitting for the cycle, and Yordan Alvarez went 4-for-4 with a homer and four RBI.

Houston has amassed 39 runs during its winning streak, recording nine or more in each contest as nearly every player in the starting lineup has swung the bat well. Altuve is 7-for-15 with a homer and four RBI while Alvarez has recorded eight hits in 15 at-bats, going deep once and driving in eight runs. Jeremy Pena also is 8-for-15 with three RBI over the last three games, and Alex Bregman is 6-for-12 with a home run and four RBI. See the model's top MLB picks here.

