After splitting two games in Houston, the Atlanta Braves will look to take advantage of their newfound home-field advantage when they take on the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2021 World Series on Friday. After winning Game 1, the Braves (88-73) found the going to be rough in Game 2 and dropped a 7-2 decision on Wednesday night. The Astros (95-67) will look to take back home field after pounding out nine hits, including a home run, in the second game of the series. Houston has won six of the past seven meetings with Atlanta. Atlanta leads the all-time series 394-334, including a 13-8 edge in the postseason.

Astros vs. Braves money line: Houston +101, Atlanta -111

Astros vs. Braves run line: Atlanta -1.5 (+175)

Astros vs. Braves over-under: 8.5 runs

HOU: The Astros are 4-0 in their last four World Series road games

ATL: The Braves are 5-0 in their last five after allowing five runs or more in their previous game



Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta is expected to start right-hander Ian Anderson (9-5, 3.58 ERA). He has made three postseason starts and is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA. In his last outing, he allowed just one earned run on three hits in four innings of work in the Braves' 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series. He walked one and struck out four. He was also dominant against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the NLDS. He allowed just three hits in five innings of work in a 3-0 victory.

Offensively, outfielder Eddie Rosario continues his torrid run at the plate. He leads Atlanta in batting in the postseason with a .426 average in 12 games, including hits in 11 of 12 games. He has doubled twice, tripled, homered three times and driven in 11 runs. Although he was 0-for-4 in Game 2, he was 2-for-5 with a double in Tuesday's series opener. He was a huge reason the Braves defeated the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. In that six-game series, he hit .560 with one double, one triple, three homers and nine RBIs with a .607 on-base percentage and a 1.040 slugging percentage.

Why you should back the Astros

Houston is expected to send right-hander Luis Garcia (11-8, 3.30 ERA) to the hill. He was outstanding in the decisive Game 6 win over the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS. In the Astros' 5-0 win, Garcia did not allow a run on one hit in 5 2/3 innings, walking one and striking out seven as he picked up the win. He won his last four regular-season decisions, and had a no-decision in a 7-6 win over the Oakland Athletics on Oct. 3. In that game, he went six innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits. He walked one and struck out three.

Second baseman Jose Altuve is coming off a monster World Series Game 2 effort, going 2-for-5 with a home run, RBI and two runs scored. He was a big part of the Astros' success during the regular season. In 146 games played, Altuve batted .278 with 31 home runs, 83 RBIs and 117 runs scored. He has hit the Braves well throughout his career. In 13 regular-season games, he is batting .340 with two doubles, one home run, seven RBI, and six stolen bases.

