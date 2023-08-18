The Chicago Cubs will look to snap a four-game losing streak to the Kansas City Royals when they meet in the first of a three-game interleague series on Friday. The Royals (39-84), who swept the Cubs in a three-game series the last time they met in 2021, have dropped three in a row and six of eight. The Cubs (62-58), who snapped a two-game losing streak on Wednesday, have split their last eight games. The Cubs remain in a virtual tie with the Cincinnati Reds (63-59) for third place in the National League Central Division.

First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Cubs lead the all-time series 17-14, including a 10-7 edge in games played at Wrigley Field. Chicago is a -179 favorite on the money line (risk $179 to win $100) in the latest Royals vs. Cubs odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Cubs vs. Royals picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered Week 21 of the 2023 MLB season 61-47 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 12-4 (+468). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cubs vs. Royals and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Royals vs. Cubs:

Cubs vs. Royals money line: Kansas City +151, Chicago -179

Cubs vs. Royals over/under: 8.5 runs

Cubs vs. Royals run line: Chicago -1.5 (+113)

KC: The Royals have a minus-164 run differential

CHC: The Cubs have hit the game total over in 26 of their last 42 games at home

Why you should back the Cubs



Chicago is expected to send right-hander Jameson Taillon (7-7, 5.71 ERA) to the mound. Despite some struggles early on, Taillon has been impressive of late. He has won five of his last six decisions, including a 3-2 win at New York against the Mets on Aug. 8. In that game, he pitched seven strong innings, allowing just three hits, two runs - both earned - with no walks and seven strikeouts. In four career starts against Kansas City, Taillon is 1-0 with a 0.36 ERA with seven walks and 29 strikeouts.

Helping spark the offense is center fielder Cody Bellinger. The former Los Angeles Dodger and National League MVP is hitting a career-high .327 with 20 doubles, one triple, 18 homers, 59 RBI and 69 runs scored in 89 games this season. He has been red hot of late, with three multi-hit performances over the past five games. In Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox, he was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Royals

Kansas City will counter with left-hander Cole Ragans (3-4, 4.21 ERA). Since joining the Royals in a trade with the Texas Rangers last month, Ragans is 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA in 22 2/3 innings. He is coming off a 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. In that game, Ragans allowed seven hits, four earned runs and four walks, while striking out five in five innings of work. In his previous outing, he received a no-decision in a 6-2 loss at Boston. He went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, two runs - one earned - while walking one and striking out 11.

Offensively, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is having a solid season. He is among the team leaders in batting with a .274 average, and has 22 doubles, seven triples, 23 homers and 76 RBIs, while scoring 66 runs. He has hits in nine of his last 10 games and in 17 of 19. He has four multi-hit performances over the last six games, including a 4-for-5 effort with a homer and three runs scored in a 7-6 win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday. See which team to back here.

