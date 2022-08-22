The New York Yankees and New York Mets are two teams heading in different directions as they gear up for their second Subway Series this season beginning on Monday. The Mets have won 12 of their last 17 games and left fielder Mark Canha hit two home runs in a 10-9 win against Philadelphia on Sunday. Fantasy players must decide if he is more likely to build off of that for MLB DFS lineups, or struggle as he did in his last meeting with the Yankees, when he finished 1-for-7 over two games.

The Yankees have lost 14 of their last 18 games, but first baseman Anthony Rizzo is showing signs of life after starting August in a rut in the batter's box. He could be an option in the MLB DFS player pool after getting five hits in his last five starts, and he hit a home run in two solid days at the plate against the Mets earlier this year. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Astros utility man Mauricio Dubon in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Dubon got the start at second base and went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored to return 15 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 18.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Monday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who is listed at $6,200 on DraftKings and $4,700 on FanDuel. Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a run in Sunday's win over Arizona. Prior to that he had been on a three-game streak of cranking out three hits per game.

Goldschmidt holds the highest batting average (.340) and on-base percentage (.422) in all of baseball, and leads the National League in slugging, at .551. The Cardinals move on to a new series on Monday against the Chicago Cubs and starting pitcher Drew Smyly. In five plate appearances against Smyly last season, Goldschmidt took two hits and a walk.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Goldschmidt with outfielder Tyler O'Neill ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). O'Neill was just 1-for-5 with a single on Sunday, but over his last seven appearances, he has nine total hits with a double, a home run and three RBI. Although he is batting just .230 this season, he has one of the better sweet spot rates in the majors, at 37.2 percent.

Last season in four plate appearances against Smyly, O'Neill walked three times and got a hit in the other. This season, O'Neill has the second-highest walk rate of his career, at 7.9 percent, so he'll have a great opportunity to get on base on Monday. The Cardinals have scored 40 runs over their last four games, and O'Neill presents great value for a piece of one of the hottest offenses in the majors.

