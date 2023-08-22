To call the 2023 MLB season a disappointment for the New York baseball teams would certainly be an understatement. After losing nine of their last 10 games, the Yankees are reportedly bringing new additions to the MLB DFS player pool starting on Tuesday as outfielder Everson Pereira and infielder Oswald Peraza are both expected to join the squad. Pereia is the No. 80 prospect in baseball and Peraza, who played 19 games with the Yankees this season after making his MLB debut as the Yankees No. 2 prospect in 2022, should garner plenty of at-bats over the next few weeks.

With the Yankees starting to focus on giving experience to their younger players, how should this affect your MLB DFS picks? The Yankees won't be the only team in the final few weeks to play prospects over veterans, so it's important to keep an eye on daily transactions when forming MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna as one of his top picks in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Acuna went 2-for-5 with a run scored, returning 8 points on DraftKings and 9.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Acuna ($6,700 on DraftKings and $4,800 on FanDuel) yet again. Acuna has pieced together the best season of his six-year MLB career as one of the most consistent performers in the sport. He leads baseball in runs scored (113) and stolen bases (56) as one of the game's most dynamic players. The 25-year-old is also second in total bases (282), third in batting average (.332) and fourth in OPS (.985) as the favorite to win the 2023 NL MVP.

The Braves will play the Mets for the sixth time in the last two weeks on Tuesday, and Atlanta is averaging 7.6 runs per game over that span. Acuna has been a huge reason for those offensive outbursts with six hits, four walks and seven runs scored during that period. Mets probable starter Tylor Megill allowed six runs (five earned) over 5.1 innings against Atlanta on August 11 and has an 8.00 ERA over his last six starts. Acuna comes with a hefty price tag, but if there's any hitter in baseball that can be relied on to consistently put together MLB DFS value, it's Acuna.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Pirates second baseman/outfielder Ji-hwan Bae ($2,700 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). Bae has hits in two of his last three games, including two doubles, since returning from a six-week stint on the injured list due to a sprained ankle. He had a .429 on-base percentage over the weekend after hitting .344 with a .462 on-base percentage during his nine-game rehab assignment in Triple-A in early August.

Bae, signed from South Korea, made his MLB debut with the Pirates in the final weeks of the 2022 season. He made the Opening Day roster this season and has showcased an ability to contribute on the field and in MLB DFS lineups in a variety of ways. Bae has 39 runs scored, 20 RBI and 20 stolen bases over 79 games this season, and his versatility to play different positions for daily Fantasy baseball players can make him a valuable cheaper addition for MLB DFS lineups. Bae is scheduled to face Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright, who has an 8.42 ERA in 16 starts this year. See who else to pick right here.

