The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the MLB's best offenses this season, and they are riding a three-game winning streak heading into Wednesday's MLB DFS contests. They have a favorable matchup against Orioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, who is 1-2 with a 7.07 ERA in his three starts since joining Baltimore. However, he has had a full week between starts, creating a unique dynamic when it comes to MLB DFS strategy. Should you form MLB DFS stacks with some of Toronto's stars on Wednesday night?

The Astros, Braves and Dodgers are all in action during the night slate as well, so there are plenty of options in the MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Which players should you include in your MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna as one of his top picks in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Acuna went 2-for-4, walked once and stole two bases, returning 20 points on DraftKings and 24 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Dodgers 2B/OF Mookie Betts ($6,600 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel). Betts has been on a tear over the past two weeks, riding a 10-game hitting streak, with seven of those being multi-hit outings. He added value to his DFS price on Tuesday when he stole two bases, walked once and scored two runs in Cleveland.

Betts has mashed a team-high 34 home runs and driven in 86 runs to go along with reaching double-digits in stolen bases on Tuesday. He is facing unproven Cleveland starter Xzavion Curry, who is making just his seventh start of the season on Wednesday. Curry allowed five earned runs against Tampa Bay two weeks ago, and he is now facing the tallest order of his young career.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Betts with first baseman Freddie Freeman ($6,100 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel). Freeman leads Los Angeles with 163 hits and a .332 batting average during a fantastic campaign. He has only been held hitless in three straight games on three occasions all season, so his consistency has made him a deadly addition to MLB DFS lineups.

Freeman added his 17th stolen base of the season on Tuesday, and he has only been caught stealing once all year. He has four hits, four RBI and three walks in his four career outings at Progressive Field. Freeman's consistency and firepower make him an obvious pick in Wednesday's MLB DFS contests, especially since he is facing an unproven rookie pitcher. See who else to pick right here.

