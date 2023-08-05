The top teams in the MLB put on a show on Friday, with the Astros, Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays each scoring seven-plus runs in their respective victories. Their star players were valuable additions to MLB DFS lineups, with four players in Baltimore's lineup recording multi-hit games. Catcher James McCann, who is batting .215 this season, racked up three hits and drove in five runs. He is a cheap option in Saturday's MLB DFS player pool, so should you include him in your MLB DFS lineups on Saturday?

Baltimore has a favorable matchup against Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill, who has a mediocre 5.17 ERA this season. Megill has allowed at least four earned runs in three of his last five games, so he will be faded in many MLB DFS contests on Saturday. Targeting weak starting pitchers can be one of the best ways to build a winning MLB DFS strategy. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Tucker went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks, two RBI and two steals, returning 25 points on DraftKings and 34.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Saturday, August 5. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson ($4,900 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Henderson has been on fire over the past week, racking up nine hits in his last six games. He had a pair of hits in the series opener against the Mets on Friday, scoring a run fo the seventh time during his current hot stretch.

Henderson ranks fourth in hits in one of the league's deadliest lineups, giving him opportunities to score runs on a daily basis. He is also a cheaper option from the MLB DFS player pool than most of his teammates, making him an enticing option on Saturday. Mets starter Tylor Megill has not made it through four innings in two of his last three starts, allowing four earned runs across just 2.1 innings against Houston his last time out. He has not pitched in the majors since June, but he was called up to take Justin Verlander's spot in the rotation.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado ($5,100 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt once again lead the St. Louis lineup by a wide margin, combining for more than 230 hits already this season. The 32-year-old had a three-hit game against the Rockies on Friday, including a second-inning home run.

Arenado has left the yard 23 times this season and is batting .283 with 79 RBI. He has faced his former team 17 times since leaving Colorado for St. Louis two years ago, batting .275 with five homers and 13 RBI. The Rockies have only held Arenado hitless four times in those 17 outings, so the veteran is a safe addition to MLB DFS lineups on Saturday. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 5, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.