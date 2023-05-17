Now that we're over six weeks into the season, MLB DFS players across the country are starting to dial in their MLB DFS strategies. Starting pitching is always a critical element and tonight's action will send a handful of flamethrowers to the mound worthy of consideration for your MLB DFS lineups. Spencer Strider, Gerrit Cole, Nathan Eovaldi and Kodai Senga are all capable of generating plenty of strikeouts, and they'll all be options in the MLB DFS player pool.

Strider in particular is looking like an alluring option with a 2.51 ERA and a whopping 79 strikeouts over 46 1/3 innings, but he'll set you back a whopping $12,000 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel. So which starting pitcher has the best matchup for Wednesday? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Braves catcher Sean Murphy as one of this top DFS picks. The result: Murphy went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run against the Rangers, returning 16 points on DraftKings and 22.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, May 17. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). The No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft struggled through his first two seasons, but it appears that he's finally flipped the switch in his third season as a 23-year-old.

After hitting just .168 in his first 558 MLB plate appearances, Kelenic is slashing .283/.331/.538 with eight home runs and 21 RBI in his first 157 plate appearances of 2023. He's also already matched a career-high with six stolen bases and he enters Wednesday with five RBI in his last six games.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo ($4,600 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). After a couple of years where his production waned to finish his career in Chicago, Rizzo has seemingly found a spark with the Yankees. He's coming off a season where he belted 32 home runs and had an .817 OPS.

Rizzo enters Wednesday's matchup with the Blue Jays slashing a robust .308/.390/.522 with nine home runs and 23 RBI in 2023. He's also in the midst of a 14-game on-base streak where he's posted a whopping 1.036 OPS with four home runs and 10 RBI. Lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return against Toronto. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 17, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.