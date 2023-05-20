The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the MLB over the past week, scoring more than 15 runs twice before being shut out on Friday. They hit seven home runs in a home game for the first time in 83 years when they cruised to a 16-8 win over the Dodgers on Thursday. Willson Contreras and Nolan Gorman each homered twice in that game, returning big numbers in MLB DFS contests on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Should you include either of them in your MLB DFS lineups on Saturday?

Some of the league's top lineups are in action on Saturday afternoon, including the Rays and Braves. They both have star players who will be popular additions to MLB DFS lineups, but who should factor into your MLB DFS strategy? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder as one of this top DFS picks. The result: Elder threw six strong innings of two-run baseball against Seattle, returning 16.7 points on DraftKings and 34 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge ($6,200 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel). The reigning AL MVP is on a seven-game hitting streak coming into Saturday afternoon's game against the struggling Reds. He has homered in four of his last five games, including Friday's series opener in Cincinnati.

Judge has already hit 13 home runs this season following his historic 2022 campaign, driving in a team-high 29 runs. He has hit seven homers and driven in 13 runs over his last seven contests, pushing him into a tie for the fourth-most homers in the majors. While he might be an expensive option in Saturday's MLB DFS player pool, McClure is still happy to include Judge in his lineups.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes stacking Judge with Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres ($4,700 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). Torres ranks second in New York's lineup in hits (41) and third in RBI (21) through his first 165 at-bats. He has not been consistent at times this season, but he has two multi-hit games in his last four outings.

Torres is facing struggling Cincinnati starter Luke Weaver, who is 1-2 with a 6.26 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. Weaver has allowed at least four earned runs in four of his first five starts this season, which is not a good sign heading into a matchup against the Yankees. McClure expects Torres to take advantage of Weaver's issues on Saturday night. See who else to pick right here.

