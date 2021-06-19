The 2021 MLB season is rapidly approaching the halfway point and MLB daily Fantasy players are feeling more confident in their selections with a larger sample size to base their decisions on. Shohei Ohtani went yard twice on Friday to bring his season-long home run total to 21, and the two-way superstar is making a compelling case for MVP. He should also be in serious consideration for your MLB DFS picks on Saturday with four home runs in his last four games.

Meanwhile, Reds outfielder Jesse Winker continues to be one of the most pleasant surprises in baseball as he enters Saturday having hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games.

On Friday, Angels pitcher Alex Cobb threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings and struck out eight on his way to a win over the Tigers.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for June 19, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts at $5,700 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel. It hasn't exactly been a banner year statistically for the 2018 AL MVP and last season's NL MVP runner-up, as Betts is slashing .251/.366/.450.

However, Betts has a .935 OPS with two homers and four RBIs over the last seven days and Diamondbacks starter Matt Peacock has struggled immensely this season. The 27-year-old right-hander carries a 5.26 ERA into Saturday's start and the Diamondbacks are already a staggering 31 games under .500 with a run differential of -100.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. at $6,100 on DraftKings and $4,700 on FanDuel. With five home runs in his last seven games, Tatis enters Saturday with 22 home runs and 50 RBIs.

Both totals lead the National League and he also leads the league in slugging (.677) and OPS (1.036). Tatis had a .591 OPS through the first two weeks of the season but had a staggering 1.264 OPS in May and has a 1.361 OPS over the last week with the five dingers and 11 RBIs.

