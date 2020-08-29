Watch Now: Boomer & Gio: Can the Padres overcome the Dodgers? ( 2:30 )

The 2020 MLB season continues on Saturday, and there are a whopping five games with totals listed at 10 runs or higher, according to the Saturday MLB odds from William Hill. That sort of expected run productivity creates a lot of options as you fill out your MLB DFS lineups. The red-hot Padres are sure to be the source of several MLB DFS stacks on Saturday as they take on the Rockies. The total is a league-high 13 runs in that game.

Fernando Tatis Jr., Eric Hosmer, Manny Machado and Wil Myers are all absolutely scorching the ball and they'll be among the more highly-rostered players in Saturday's MLB DFS player pool. But with the wind blowing out at 13 of the 15 ballparks hosting MLB action on Saturday, the Padres probably won't be the only offense with the potential to put up some big numbers. Before making your MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, stacks and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Friday, McClure was on Padres third baseman Manny Machado in his lineups. The result: Machado went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI against the Rockies. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Aug. 29

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham at $4,800 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. The former Brewers prospect was traded to San Diego in November and the move cleared a path to regular playing time after it appeared he was blocked in the Milwaukee outfield.

So far in 2020, Grisham is slashing .240/.342/.457 with seven home runs and 15 RBIs. He's also stolen four bases and absolutely hammered right-handed pitching, with a .967 OPS against righties in a Padres uniform. Grisham and the Padres will take on Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela on Saturday, who gave up four home runs in his last start against the Dodgers.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy involves rostering Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado ($5,500 on DraftKings, $4,100 on FanDuel). The five-time MLB All-Star hasn't been as offensively dominant as typical in 2020, but a .221 BABIP that is 78 points below his career average and an average exit velocity of 87.3 mph that is 2.3 mph lower than his career average indicates there's potential for improvement.

And Arenado does appear to be turning a corner recently. He's 7-for-13 in his last three games and he'll go head-to-head with Padres left-hander Adrian Morejon on Saturday. Arenado is hitting .314 against lefties in 2020 and has a 1.006 career OPS against them as well.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Aug. 29

