Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story is widely expected to be moved between now and Major League Baseball's July 30 trade deadline ahead of his date this winter with free agency. Regardless of when a deal occurs, Story ought to have one last opportunity to put on a show at Coors Field. That's because Story has agreed to partake in this year's Home Run Derby on July 12.

Story confirmed his entrance on his personal Twitter account with the following video:

Story, 28, hasn't performed up to his usual lofty standards so far this season. In 66 games, he's batted .254/.327/.443 (102 OPS+) with nine home runs and 14 stolen bases (on 18 attempts). Nevertheless, he's already been worth 1.3 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball-Reference's calculations.

While the news cycle around the Home Run Derby has concerned who isn't partaking -- Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge; and San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. have each elected to pass for one reason or another -- MLB has now secured yeses from Story, defending champion and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, and Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini.

MLB still has several slots to fill in the Home Run Derby bracket, but it's fair to say that with Story involved, the Coors Field crowd now has its rooting interest. Should Story win the Derby, he would become the fourth player to do it in his home city, joining Bryce Harper, Todd Frazier, Ryne Sandberg, according to the research conducted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs.