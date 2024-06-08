The 2024 MLB London Series features the New York Mets (27-35) and the Philadelphia Phillies (44-19) playing in a NL East tilt on Saturday. This international contest is the first game of a two-game series between these foes. The Mets are coming off a three-game win streak. On June 5, the Mets topped the Washington Nationals 9-1. Meanwhile, Philadelphia has won six of its last seven matchups. On Wednesday, the Phillies topped the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0. Sean Manaea (3-2, 3.63 ERA) starts for New York. Ranger Suarez (9-1, 1.70 ERA) is on the mound for Philadelphia.

The first pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Phillies are listed at -157 in the moneyline (risk $157 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Mets odds. The over/under for total runs scored is 10. Before making any Phillies vs. Mets picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Phillies vs. Mets moneyline: Philadelphia -157, New York +133

Phillies vs. Mets run-line: New York +1.5 (-122)

Phillies vs. Mets over/under: 10 run

PHI: The Philadelphia Phillies have hit the Moneyline in 36 of their last 47 games

NYM: The New York Mets have hit the Team Total Over in 33 of their last 53 games

Why you should back the Phillies

First baseman Bryce Harper is a consistent and strong hitter at the dish. Harper has a great approach at the plate with the ability to drive hits into all gaps. He leads the team in home runs (14) and OBP (.378) with 44 RBI and a batting average of .268. On June 1 versus the St. Louis Cardinals, he went 2-of-3 with a home run, two RBI, and three runs scored.

Suarez has been in complete control on the hill. The 28-year-old owns superb control on the mound and can set up batters with his range of pitches. He's first in the majors in ERA (1.70) and WHIP (0.80) while being tied for first with a record of 9-1. Suarez has allowed one or fewer runs in eight matchups thus far. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Mets

First baseman Pete Alonso is a big-time hitter due to his light-tower power when he connects with the ball. Alonso can be overly aggressive at the dish at times which leads to a few strikeouts a game from time to time. In the 2024 season, Alonso is hitting .238 with 14 dingers and 31 RBI. In his previous outing, he was 1-of-3 with a double.

Center fielder Harrison Bader has been a solid playmaker on both sides of the field. Bader has good range and takes good angles as a defender. Offensively, he has a compact swing, smacking line drive hits. His batting average is .272 with three home runs and 23 RBI. In the June 4 win over the Nationals, he was 2-of-4 with a two-run dinger. See which team to pick here.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the run total, projecting 8.2 combined runs.

