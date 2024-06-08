Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah will have surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament on June 17, manager John Schneider announced Friday (per Sportsnet). The exact procedure -- Tommy John surgery or the internal brace -- is still to be determined, but it ends Manoah's season and will cut into his 2025 either way.

Manoah exited his May 29 start against the Chicago White Sox with elbow discomfort. After the game, he revealed his elbow began to bother him during his previous start against the Detroit Tigers. The Blue Jays sent Manoah for tests soon thereafter.

Manoah, 26, missed the end of last season and the start of this season with separate shoulder issues. He received an injection after the season last year. Now his elbow needs to be repaired. Tommy John surgery typically comes with a 14-18 month rehab, meaning it would sideline Manoah well into 2025. The internal brace recovery is closer to 12 months.

Two years ago, Manoah finished third in the AL Cy Young voting after throwing 196 2/3 innings with a 2.24 ERA. He struggled badly last season, though, so much so that he was demoted to the minors multiple times. In five starts this year, Manoah had a respectable 3.70 ERA, though his starts were uneven. Some were great, some were terrible.

Not much has gone right for the Blue Jays this season. Their rotation, which was one of the best and most durable in the game in 2023, has been closer to average in 2024. Manoah, Bowden Francis, and Yariel Rodriguez have cycled through the No. 5 spot as the club continues to look for a solution. Rodriguez is currently on the mend from a back issue.

Toronto enters play Friday in the AL East cellar at 30-32. It has won seven of its last 10 games, however.