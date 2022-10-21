Major League Baseball has reached the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Kansas City Royals will be one of those clubs, having fired Mike Matheny after three disappointing seasons at the helm, and join a group that includes the Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox, and Texas Rangers.

The Los Angeles Angels agreed to a one-year contract with Phil Nevin on Wednesday, cementing him as their skipper for next season. The Philadelphia Phillies followed suit by giving interim skipper Rob Thomson a new deal after he led the club to the postseason. The Toronto Blue Jays also handed a new contract to their own interim skipper, in John Schneider. He too led Toronto the postseason.

