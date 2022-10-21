Major League Baseball has reached the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Kansas City Royals will be one of those clubs, having fired Mike Matheny after three disappointing seasons at the helm, and join a group that includes the Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox, and Texas Rangers.
The Los Angeles Angels agreed to a one-year contract with Phil Nevin on Wednesday, cementing him as their skipper for next season. The Philadelphia Phillies followed suit by giving interim skipper Rob Thomson a new deal after he led the club to the postseason. The Toronto Blue Jays also handed a new contract to their own interim skipper, in John Schneider. He too led Toronto the postseason.
Below, CBS Sports will be keeping track of the manager carousel all offseason long. In other words, feel free to bookmark this page and return to it as often as your heart desires.
|Team
|Name
|Status
|News
|Mike Matheny
|Fired
|The Royals dismissed Matheny on Oct. 5, just weeks after firing longtime executive Dayton Moore.
|Tony La Russa
|Won't return for 2023
|La Russa announced he would not return as manager next season because of health concerns.
|Don Mattingly
|Won't return for 2023
|Mattingly will not return for the 2023 season, as announced on Sept. 25 .
|Phil Nevin
|Extended
|Nevin took over for Joe Maddon in June, and the Angels won less frequently with him at the helm. Still, the Angels signed him to a one-year deal that will keep him in tow for 2023.
|John Schneider
|Extended
|Schneider replaced Charlie Montoyo in July and Toronto improved under his watch. The Jays made the playoffs in 2022 after missing out despite a 91-win season last year. Schneider received a new three-year pact in late October.
|Rob Thomson
|Extended
|The Phillies saw immediate improvement under Thomson, who took over for Joe Girardi in early June. The team signed him to a two-year deal after he led them to their first playoff appearance since 2011.
|Tony Beasley
|Interim
|Texas fired Chris Woodward in August after a 51-63 start. The team has had worse results under interim manager Tony Beasley.