The 2022 MLB season is getting close to the halfway point. We aren't there yet, but it's coming. As such, many starting pitchers have made around 12-14 starts. When it comes to gamblers trying to grab a Cy Young future, we've got enough of a foundation here to know who the top contenders are while knowing there's plenty of time for hot and cold streaks to reshape the field.

Like we did with each MVP award last week, our task right now is to sift through the odds, via Caesars Sportsbook, and find who might be over-valued along with some under-valued picks who could surge to the win.

How does it look right now? Let's see.

National League

The Marlins have never had a Cy Young winner. (For a trivia question the only three teams to have never won a Cy are the Marlins, Rangers and Rockies.) I mention the Marlins here because Sandy Alcantara is the leader in the clubhouse. He leads the majors in innings at 99 1/3 and still has a sparkling 1.72 ERA. He also has the lowest hit and home run rates in the league. To do all this with the most innings says he should be the unanimous winner right now. He's the favorite at +300. Joe Musgrove (the leader in ERA at 1.59) is next at +400. Last year's winner Corbin Burnes is +550. Phillies ace Zack Wheeler is next at +900 and his teammate Aaron Nola sits at +1400. Carlos Rodón and Max Fried are also +1400.

Over-valued

Rodón just has far too much injury history to believe he can keep this up long enough to win. He finished fifth in the AL vote last season with only 132 2/3 innings and my hunch is that finish is the ceiling this year on the NL side. He'll be great as long as he's still taking the ball, but I just can't trust he'll take it enough times. I don't think I have anyone else here. The other names listed above are reasonably priced and I'm gonna ride Alcantara as my personal pick.

Sleepers

How about Tyler Anderson at +5000? It would be funny, given that the Dodgers have the most Cy Youngs (12) as a team in MLB history and to get a winner from this team that wasn't Clayton Kershaw or Walker Buehler (or even Julio Urías) would be a major upset. Anderson is 8-0 with a 2.82 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 67 innings. He had one terrible start where bullpen issues at the time meant he couldn't be hooked early and he ended up just wearing it. In six starts since then, he's been nearly unhittable. While we're here, Tony Gonsolin is +2000 and similarly is an interesting pick.



American League

The favorites right now are Nestor Cortes (+400), Shane McClanahan (+400) and Justin Verlander (+400) with Alek Manoah (+700) and Gerrit Cole (+1000) closely behind. If voting were held right now, the winner would come from the three favorites with Martín Pérez (+4000), Logan Gilbert (+1700) and Jameson Taillon (+4000) also being strong down-ballot candidates.

Overvalued

Cortes jumps right now for me here. It's not that I don't buy him as being a frontline starter. He's looked like one through 12 starts and he was a quality pitcher last season. I'm concerned about the workload, though. He only threw 108 innings last season after barely any game action in 2020. His highest load per season came in 2018 with 119 2/3 innings. He's at 69 2/3 this year. That's already quite a ways behind the leaders. How far will the Yankees extend him? 145 innings? The lowest-ever workload for a starting pitcher Cy Young winner in a full season came in 2021, when Burnes threw 167. Even if Cortes holds up with the sub-2.00 ERA, I just can't see him racking up enough innings.

Sleepers