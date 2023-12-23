The latest blockbuster signing of the offseason came down Thursday night: Yoshinobu Yamamoto joined the Dodgers on a record 12-year, $325 million contract. It is the largest pitching contract in history, and the Dodgers will pay Yamamoto's former team, the Orix Buffaloes, a posting fee just north of $50 million. With Yamamoto off the market, things should pick up with the rest of free agency fairly soon. Here are Saturday's hot stove rumors.

Giants interested in Snell

Blake Snell SD • SP • #4 ERA 2.25 WHIP 1.19 IP 180 BB 99 K 234 View Profile

After losing out on Yamamoto (and Ohtani before him), the Giants are showing interest in free agent lefty and reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell, reports the San Francisco Chronicle. With Alex Cobb expected to miss the start of the season following hip surgery, San Francisco's rotation is currently Logan Webb, Anthony DeSclafani, Ross Stripling, and two question marks.

Snell, 31, is either the best or second-best unsigned free agent starter along with Jordan Montgomery. Do you prefer Snell's Cy Young upside or Montgomery's steadiness? Different teams need different things, so Snell fits better with certain clubs and Montgomery fits better with others. If nothing else, the Giants are at least keeping tabs on Snell.

Angels players drawing trade interest

Luis Rengifo LAA • 2B • #2 BA 0.264 R 55 HR 16 RBI 51 SB 6 View Profile

The Angels are receiving trade interest in several players this offseason, according to The Athletic. The players: super utility man Luis Rengifo, catcher Matt Thaiss, lefty Jose Suárez, and outfielders Mickey Moniak and Taylor Ward. Rengifo is two years away from free agency. Everyone else comes with at least three years of team control.

Other than keeping Mike Trout, it's unclear how the Angels will proceed after letting Shohei Ohtani walk. They've made some small bullpen signings this offseason (Adam Cimber, Luis García, etc.) and that's pretty much it. Will they load up and try to contend next season, or take a step back and rebuild? In either case, listening on your players is standard operating procedure.

Red Sox interested in Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez SEA • RF • #35 BA 0.258 R 70 HR 26 RBI 93 SB 7 View Profile

The Red Sox are among the teams with interest in free-agent outfielder Teoscar Hernández, reports The Athletic. Boston added Tyler O'Neill, another righty hitting outfielder, earlier this offseason, though they still have room for another middle of the order bat who can play the outfield and also get reps at DH.

Hernández, 31, had a productive 2023 season with the Mariners, albeit one not as good as his peak years with the Blue Jays. He's a career .282/.344/.606 hitter with 14 homers in 45 career games at Fenway Park, though Boston's weak pitching staffs played a large role in that. Hernández hits most of his line drives and fly balls to center and right fields, the biggest parts of Fenway Park.