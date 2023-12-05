Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout will not be traded this offseason, GM Perry Minasian said definitively at the Winter Meetings on Tuesday. Earlier this year it was reported that, for the first time, the Angels would consider trading Trout this offseason, but only if he wanted to be traded. Soon thereafter Trout said his priority was getting ready to report to spring training with the Angels.

"Mike Trout is not getting traded. 100%," Minasian said Tuesday (via MLB.com).

Now 32, Trout had the worst full season of his career in 2023, though Trout's worst season is a career year for most. He authored a .263/.367/.490 batting line with 18 home runs in 82 games. A broken hamate effectively ended his season on July 3, though Trout did return to play one game in late August. He was then shut down for the season as the team fell out of the race.

Trout has a full no-trade clause and seven years and roughly $250 million remaining on his contract, so even as great as he is, a trade would not have been easy. Only a few teams would be willing to take on most, let all alone of that money, and Trout was in complete control with his no-trade clause. It would have been a difficult needle to thread.

The Angels seem headed for a down period. Shohei Ohtani may leave as a free agent, the MLB roster is short on high-end talent, and the farm system is barren. If there were ever a time for Trout to waive his no-trade clause, this offseason would be it. It may be a while until the Angels can contend for a World Series, something they were unable to do with Trout and Ohtani.

Despite Ohtani's unanimous MVP season, the Angels went 73-89 and missed the postseason in 2023. They have not been to the postseason since 2014 and have not won a postseason a game since 2009. The Angels failed to post a winning record in any of their six seasons with Ohtani and Trout.