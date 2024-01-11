Jan. 11 marks arbitration day in the MLB offseason, but a decent number of quality free agents remain on the block while several oft-discussed trade candidates haven't been moved yet. That is to say that while this is usually a point in the offseason where the news nuggets are few and far between, there's still plenty to be decided in the next month before spring training begins.

For now, let's run through the rumors of the day.

Votto getting some interest

Free-agent first baseman Joey Votto has not retired and is getting interest from three different teams, reports USA Today's Bob Nightengale. The Reds are unlikely to be a suitor, meaning Votto will be signing with a different team after 17 seasons with the Reds.

In 65 games last year, Votto hit .202/.314/.433 (99 OPS+) with 14 homers and 38 RBI in 208 at-bats. His last relatively full season was 2021 (129 games), during which he homered 36 times with 99 RBI. He's shown that he'll still hit for plenty of power while taking walks, but with his age-related decline he's lost the ability to hit for average.

Votto would still be a nice option for a team looking for a part-time first baseman/DH, even in a bench or platoon role.

Yankees, Astros among teams checking on high-velocity reliever

Fireballer Jordan Hicks is a free agent and has gotten some interest from the Yankees, Astros and "other teams," according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. In 65 appearances last season between the Cardinals and Blue Jays, Hicks pitched to a 3.29 ERA (132 ERA+) and 1.36 WHIP with 81 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings. He still had issues with walks, but overall had his best and most complete season since his rookie year in 2018.

Dodgers, Cubs agree to trade

The Dodgers and Cubs have agreed on a trade that sends right-handed reliever Yency Almonte and infield prospect Michael Busch to the Cubs in exchange for a pair of teenage, projectable prospects (Jackson Ferris and Zyhir Hope).

Read the full story here.