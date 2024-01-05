Friday's MLB rumors can be found just below. We're past the new year, but a number of free agent and trade target names remain available. Let's get to it.

Yankees among teams interested in Cease trade

The New York Yankees missed out on signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but they're still looking to fortify their rotation behind ace and AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole. They've been linked to free agent and reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell, but a trade might also be a possible path for GM Brian Cashman.

Speaking of which, Ken Rosenthal reports that the Yankees are among the most active teams in having trade discussions with the White Sox about their ace, Dylan Cease. Rosenthal writes:

"The White Sox are weighing offers for Cease, and the Yankees and Orioles are among those to express 'sincere' interest, according to major-league sources briefed on the discussions. Other teams also are serious, however. While the exact list of suitors is not known, the Dodgers, Cardinals and Red Sox are among the teams possibly in the mix."

Cease, who recently turned 28, is one year removed from being the runner-up for the AL Cy Young. He took a step back this past season, throwing 177 innings with a 4.58 ERA, though Chicago's league-worse defense didn't help him, and Cease still offers premium stuff and two years of team control. He's one of the most coveted starters on the trade market and for good reason. Needless to say, he'd improve the lot of any of the teams Rosenthal mentions, including the Yankees. The cost in trade will no doubt be high, and it's fair to question whether the Yankees have the moveable pieces to outflank teams like the Orioles given that they gave up quite a bit in the Juan Soto blockbuster earlier this offseason.

Red Sox looking to trim payroll

The Red Sox, fresh off trading Chris Sale to the Braves last weekend, continue to seek ways to reduce payroll before committing to a free agent like Teoscar Hernández, according to Jen McCaffrey and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. That includes, potentially, moving second-year outfielder Masataka Yoshida, who McCaffrey and Rosenthal report is drawing interest from other clubs.

The 30-year-old Yoshida, who signed a much-criticized five-year pact worth $90 million last winter, posted a 109 OPS+ in his first season in MLB. His contributions were worth an estimated 1.4 Wins Above Replacement, or not exactly what the Red Sox had desired when they handed over such a lofty deal.

Bauer's agents have had contact with MLB teams

Free agent right-hander and former NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer is looking to make a return to MLB after spending the 2023 season in Japan and serving a 194-game suspension under the MLB's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Bauer had an interview with Fox News this week and acknowledged past "mistakes." He also said his agents have been in contact with MLB teams. Via Fox News:

"Bauer appeared on Fox News Channel's 'America's Newsroom' on Thursday and said his agents have spoken to a number of different teams but no contract or spring training invite has come to fruition just yet."

Bauer turns 33 in January and last appeared in MLB in 2021 as a member of the Dodgers. He won the Cy Young for the abbreviated 2020 season with the Reds. Across parts of 10 MLB seasons, Bauer holds an ERA+ of 117 and a WAR of 21.5.

Imanaga market gaining clarity

Lefty Shota Imanaga, 30, has been posted out of Japan, and his deadline for selecting an MLB team is mere days away. According to CBS Sports HQ's Jim Bowden, four teams have emerged as the finalists to sign him: the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, and San Francisco Giants. While signing Imanaga would not cost his new team a compensatory draft pick, a substantial posting fee will be owed to his team in Japan, the Yokohama Bay Stars.

Coming into the offseason, CBS Sports ranked Imanaga as the No. 42 available free agent. Here's part of our write-up:

Imanaga, previously part of the Yokohama DeNA BayStars rotation, loves his low-90s fastball. He threw it around 60% of the time last season, all the while posting a usage rate above 15% on just one other offering, his slider. Imanaga relies on coercing outside-the-zone swings on his heater, something he did to great effect in Japan. It's to be seen if their American counterparts give pursuit as often. Imanaga generated close to 40% whiffs on his slider, and he may need to balance his arsenal more to be effective as a MLB starter.

Imanaga owns a career ERA of 3.18 and a K/BB ratio of 3.65 across parts of eight seasons in NPB.